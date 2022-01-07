Ghana will come good against Morocco - CK Akonnor on Black Stars defeat to Algeria

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Ghana to play Morocco in AFCON opener

Algeria comfortably beat Ghana in a pre-AFCON friendly



CK Akonnor unsure Ghana can win the AFCON



Former Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwambla Akonnor, is hopeful that the Black Stars will come good in their opening African Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Morocco after picking up a defeat in a friendly against Algeria.



The Black Stars were thumped 3-0 in a friendly at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Adam Ounas, Islam Slimani, and Johnathan Mensah’s own goal were on the scoresheet as the reigning African champions dusted Ghana.

C.K. Akonnor who was sacked by the GFA in October 2021 said he will be rooting for Ghana but could not tell if the team will win the trophy.



“I will be supporting Ghana. None of us can tell where the team will reach.”



The former Asante Kotoko manager also talked about the importance of the Algeria match despite the loss.



“It was a necessary friendly match ahead of the Morocco game. By now the technical team and management know what to do. I am hopeful by the time we play against Morocco things will get better,” he added.



Ghana will play the Atlas Lions on January 10, 2022, in an opening Group C encounter.