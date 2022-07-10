Ghana will do ‘wonders’ in Qatar if they wear white jersey - Ofori Amponsah

Black Stars

Secular musician now turned pastor, Ofori Amponsah says Ghana’s Black Stars will do wonders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.

According to him, if the Black Stars team wear the white jersey at the tournament, they will excel despite being a tough group in the upcoming tournament.



“Ghana, we should pray that Black Stars wear white jerseys when we’re in the world cup because I can see them in white and they’re excelling,” he stated on TV XYZ as quoted by oktranking.com.



Ghana could be forced to use the second jersey in case of a clash with their opponents but their home jersey released by PUMA is all white.



Nonetheless, none of Ghana’s group opponents normally wears white jersey and may be the only team to don white jersey in the group stages with Portugal’s first jersey being red, same as South Korea and Uruguay wearing a sea-blue jersey.

The Black Stars will start their 2022 World Cup with a Group H opener against Portugal and play Korea and Uruguay in their other two games in the group.



Should Ghana make it out of the group stages, it is likely they will meet a power house in the round of 16 of the competition including five-time champions, Brazil.



Ghana’s best performance on the world stage was in 2010 during the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament held in South Africa when they reached the quarter-final of the competition and would be hoping to emulate that feet or go a step further in Qatar this November – December.