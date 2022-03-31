0
Ghana will give you every support you need - Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo Addo Black Stars 610x400.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has assured that the nation will provide all the needed assistance to the Black Stars to make their World Cup campaign a success.

He said this on Wednesday during a brief interaction with the Black Stars at the Jubilee House in Accra.

‘’Everybody is going to be behind you. President Nana Akufo Addo said.

‘’We are going to give you all the maximum support that we can.

‘’The Ministry, the officials of the Ghana Football Association and all the organizations will give you all the support that they can.

‘’I myself, I am organizing a special package for you. It is a token of my appreciation.

The Black Stars on Tuesday made history by qualifying for an historic 4th FIFA World Cup at the expense of bitterest rivals Nigeria on the away goal record.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
