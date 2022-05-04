Ghana will host 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games at Cape Coast Stadium

Cape Coast Stadium

The Black Stars will host their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) submitted the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium as their home venue to CAF for use by the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The Black Stars have been paired in group E alongside Angola, Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



CAF has removed the Baba Yara Sports Stadium from hosting international matches or category A games.



The stadium was given a one-match approval to host the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria last month.

The Black Stars will kick off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1 at 19:00 hours GMT.



The second Group E qualifier follows on Sunday, June 5 – an away trip to the Central African Republic (CAR).



Later in September, the Black Stars will engage in back-to-back games with Angola to mark days 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.



