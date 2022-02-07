Ghana will need a miracle to beat Nigeria in decisive World Cup playoffs - Mohammed Polo

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo claims that the Black Stars will need a miracle to edge past rivals Nigeria for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will take on their sworn rivals Nigeria in the crunch final playoffs in March with a lot at stake for the two nations.



Ghana endured their worst ever performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as the team exited the tournament without a win.



And former Ghana international, who has been an avid critic of the team, claims it will take a miracle for the team to win.



“What is happening will not help us. “Even if we are able to qualify for the [FIFA] World Cup, it will not help us. “Because this is not the quality," Polo, who is AFCON winner with the Black Stars told Free FM.

"To be frank, football goes beyond logic. But you need a coach who can put certain things together so that if he is able to win then he can take us to the World Cup."



“But to be frank, the quality of our football today, if we are able to go past Nigeria and go to the World Cup, we shall thank God. “But the World Cup is also a different thing," he added.



Having missed out in 2018 in Russia, the Black Stars will be hoping to return to the Mundial for the fourth time in their history.