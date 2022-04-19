Ghana will not be pushovers at the World Cup - Kojo Bonsu declares

Ghana to play at 4th World Cup in history
Black Stars to face seek revenge against Uruguay at World Cup
Black Stars tipped to excel at World Cup
The former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kojo Bonsu, has disclosed that the Black Stars will not be pushovers at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
According to him, how the Black Stars overcame a huge obstacle, such as eliminating the Super Eagles in their backyard to qualify, says a lot about what the team is capable of achieving at the World Cup.
“Are you not excited with the way Ghana played against Nigeria? That alone should send a signal to opponents in particular and the world at large that we are not going to be mere pushovers at the tournament,” he stated in an interview with Akoma FM.
Despite not winning a game against either Portugal or Uruguay, the former KMA Mayor believes that with the right support and encouragement, the Black Stars will cause a huge upset at the World Cup.
He said, “Football has changed now, we equally have the men who are also playing in top-flight leagues just as our opponents do, so for me, I don't fear, but rather the sky is our limit.
“I strongly believe in the current technical team, and with good preparations, we are good to go, they just need encouragement and support,” Kojo Bonsu added.
Ghana was placed in Group H which has the Euro 2016 winners Portugal, 2010 World Cup semi-finalists Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
