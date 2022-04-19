Ghana will not be pushovers at the World Cup - Kojo Bonsu declares

Black Stars players

The former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kojo Bonsu, has disclosed that the Black Stars will not be pushovers at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



According to him, how the Black Stars overcame a huge obstacle, such as eliminating the Super Eagles in their backyard to qualify, says a lot about what the team is capable of achieving at the World Cup.



“Are you not excited with the way Ghana played against Nigeria? That alone should send a signal to opponents in particular and the world at large that we are not going to be mere pushovers at the tournament,” he stated in an interview with Akoma FM.



Despite not winning a game against either Portugal or Uruguay, the former KMA Mayor believes that with the right support and encouragement, the Black Stars will cause a huge upset at the World Cup.