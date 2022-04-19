1
Menu
Sports

Ghana will not be pushovers at the World Cup - Kojo Bonsu declares

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 1 Black Stars players

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play at 4th World Cup in history

Black Stars to face seek revenge against Uruguay at World Cup

Black Stars tipped to excel at World Cup

The former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kojo Bonsu, has disclosed that the Black Stars will not be pushovers at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, how the Black Stars overcame a huge obstacle, such as eliminating the Super Eagles in their backyard to qualify, says a lot about what the team is capable of achieving at the World Cup.

“Are you not excited with the way Ghana played against Nigeria? That alone should send a signal to opponents in particular and the world at large that we are not going to be mere pushovers at the tournament,” he stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

Despite not winning a game against either Portugal or Uruguay, the former KMA Mayor believes that with the right support and encouragement, the Black Stars will cause a huge upset at the World Cup.

He said, “Football has changed now, we equally have the men who are also playing in top-flight leagues just as our opponents do, so for me, I don't fear, but rather the sky is our limit.

“I strongly believe in the current technical team, and with good preparations, we are good to go, they just need encouragement and support,” Kojo Bonsu added.

Ghana was placed in Group H which has the Euro 2016 winners Portugal, 2010 World Cup semi-finalists Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.

Watch video below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
Related Articles: