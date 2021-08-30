Ghana will not win any medals at Paralympics for sidelining me - Nkegbe

Ghanaian Paralympic athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

Wheelchair racing athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, says the decision by the Ghana Paralympic Committee not to involve him in the team to Tokyo will make them return home without medals.

He was responding to a question posed to him by Rainbow Sports Isaac Wallace concerning the promise made by the President.



“The National Paralympic Committee’s delegation participating in the Tokyo 2020 Para games won’t return home win any medal. If you have a potential medallist and you decide to sideline him, how would you expect a medal?” he quizzed.



He added that the decision by the governing board of the National Paralympic Committee wasn’t right.

“The decision by the board to sideline me was for their personal interest and only to satisfy their personal needs. I think it’s not in the national interest but the interest of the board,” he added.



Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe is a Ghanaian Paralympic athlete who competes in the world wheelchair racing event T54 and is currently a three gold medallist.



He also holds the record for most appearances at Olympics after completing the Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012 games.