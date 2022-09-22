0
Menu
Sports

Ghana will play one more match after Brazil, Nicaragua games – Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum.jpeg Henry Asante Twum, GFA Communications Director

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the Black Stars will play another friendly match in November before going to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana senior national team is currently in France preparing for a friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

In an update from the camp of the Black Stars, Henry Asante Twum says the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly matches this month will be key for the preparations of the team.

“This is a very crucial moment. After these two games we have just a match to play in November, whatever needs to be done needs to be done now,” the GFA Communications Director said.

After the Brazil match on Friday, Ghana will turn attention to the Nicaragua game to be played on Tuesday, September 27.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Related Articles: