Ghana will qualify for 2022 World Cup - Razak Braimah

Ghanaian International Razak Braimah

Ghanaian International who currently plies his trade with Spanish side Linares Deportivo, Razak Braimah, says he is confident that the Black Stars of Ghana have secured a slot in the World Cup playoffs for Qatar 2022.

According to the stopper, looking at the experience of coach Milovan Rajavic and the current blend of players led by Andre Dede Ayew, Ghana can make history again.



"Coach Milo is a very good coach with a lot of experience. Looking at the players that we have now you could see there is youth and experience at the same time. I know the boys are determined and focused so I'm sure we can progress to the extent of going far at the World Cup".



He noted that with the right preparations, Ghana can set another record in Qatar next year.



"We have a lot of quality players who are still around from the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt plus some talented need boys to make history."



Braimah, who is now 34, has played for several top clubs in Spain including Cordoba and also played for South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Currently regarded as the top African keeper in his division, Braimah delivered high performances with Primera Division RFEF side last season helping them reach the play-offs.



His current club Linares Deportivo occupies 14th Position on the league table.



"I rejoined the team because things were not moving as expected but ever since I came, we have been able to win all our matches."



"I will continue to work very hard to ensure my coaches are satisfied with my training for consistent selection."