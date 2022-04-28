0
Ghana will qualify from the World Cup group - Jojo Wallocott

Jojo Wollacott5 Jojo Wollacot

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott says that the Black Stars of Ghana will qualify from their 2022 FIFA World Cup group.

Ghana defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged clash to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.

It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.

Ghana will open their campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal before taking on Hue Ming Son's Korea  Republic before a final  date with  Luiz Suarez's  Uruguay with revenge on their minds.

The Black Stars have given a lot of Ghanaians hope and believe that the team can do somethng meaningful at the World Cup.

Speaking to Happy FM, the Swindon Town goalkeeper says admits that its a diffcult group but Ghana will qualify from the group.

“For sure, the group is tough, it is not easy at all but we are Ghana and we are ready for the fight and ready for the battle, so am sure it will be fine.”

“Yeah, definitely, we are going to qualify from the group,” the Swindon Town goalkeeper told Happy FM.

Wallocott made his Ghana debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast last September.

He made key saves in the two legged play offs against Nigeria which ensured that Ghana booked a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

