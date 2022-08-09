Ghana will win 2022 World Cup in Qatar – Ex-Ghana player Rev. Kofi Pare

Former Black Stars player, Reverend Kofi Pare is confident Ghana will win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the 83-year-old, he believes the Black Stars will win the World Cup for the first time in history in Qatar.



He noted that the Black Stars might be able to achieve their aim of becoming the first African country to win the World Cup if the players play above themselves.



“As at not now that I speak their strength is not up there yet so when they are able to uplift themselves maybe they can win it,” the 83-year-old.



He added, “in the spiritual realm, we can win the trophy. I mean the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we will win it. It’s not like I have seen anything anywhere, no.”



The former Ghana player played at the 1964 Summer Olympic Games and played for a number of local teams such as Republicans, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, among others.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



This would be Ghana’s 4th appearance after making their debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



JNA/KPE