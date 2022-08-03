Ghana win first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joseph Commey wins Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joseph Commey's qualification to the semi-finals of the Featherweight division has automatically secured the first medal for Ghana at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Joseph has now secured a bronze medal after knocking out New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka in the quarterfinal round.



The junior brother of former IBF lightweight title holder, Richard Commey has now delivered on his brother to return home with a medal before the start of the tournament.



The member of the Black Bombers thus clinch Ghana’s first medal at the games after a number of setbacks.



All the four semi-finalists will earn a medal irrespective of the outcome of their semi-final bouts.

