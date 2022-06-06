0
Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi hopes to return to the Black Stars

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi has set sights on returning to the Black Stars after recent snub.

Gyasi, who made his Ghana debut in September 2017 has been overlooked by the technical handlers of the national team for sometime.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, the Beitar Jerusalem forward reiterated desire to return to the national team.

“I always have hope, it’s always there,” he said when asked if he hopes for a Black Stars return.

He provided one assists in 21 games in the just-ended season for Beitar Jerusalem.

Edwin Gyasi has capped five times for the Black Stars, scoring one goal in the process.

