Ghana winger Evans Mensah’s maiden strike for Al Kharaitiyat not enough to overcome Qatar SC

Evans Mensah has made 3 appearances since joining Al Kharaitiyat this summer

Ghana winger Evans Mensah opened his goalscoring account for Al Kharaitiyat SC in the 3-1 loss against Qatar SC in the Qatari Star Premier League.

Mensah broke the deadlock with a close-range goal in the Week 13 clash against Qatar SC.



But the White and Blue lads failed to protect the slim lead as they were hammered 3-1 by their opponents.

The former Inter Allies player has made 3 appearances since joining Al Kharaitiyat this summer from Al-Duhail.