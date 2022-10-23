3
Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku dropped to Sporting Lisbon's team B ahead of Casa Pia clash

Sun, 23 Oct 2022

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returned to the B side of Sporting Lisbon ahead of their game against Casa Pia on Saturday. 

The 18-year-old, who made back-to-back appearances for the first team in the games against Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions and Varzim in the Portuguese Cup, featured for the team B in the slim win against Belenenses.

Isshaku has been in and out of the first team and last night's appearance for Sporting B was his second with the youth team this season. He lasted 66 minutes as Sporting beat Belenenses 1-0, courtesy a Rodrigo Ribeiro goal.

The teen sensation is hoping to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, having scored the winner during the international friendly against Nicaragua in September.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to include the youngster in his preliminary squad this week.

