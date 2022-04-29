Ghana winger Fatawu Isshaku impresses Sporting CP manager, set for pre-season with first team

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is already convincing Sporting CP manager Reuben Amorim for a first-team opportunity.

The 18-year-old, who signed a five-year deal with the Portuguese giants early this month, has seen a quick start to life at the club after he was promoted to the first team few weeks ago.



His performances in training with the first team has seen him get into the plans of Amorim ahead of pre-season for the 2022/23 campaign.



Fatawu Issahaku was even included in the team for the trip to Boavista despite not making the list for the game in midweek.



The former Steadfast player could make his debut before the season ends, and according to the Record, he is in the team's plan as they seek to make a strong claim for the title.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to play a huge role at the club next season.

The young forward has been a consistent member of the Black Stars since making his debut in November last year.



He was a member of the Black Stars at the Nations Cup in Cameroon early this year and also featured in the two-legged World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



