Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil to miss KRC Genk home clash with Gent

Joseph Paintsil

KRC Genk manager, Wouter Vrancken has confirmed that winger Joseph Paintsil will miss their home game against rivals, Gent.

Paintsil has been on impressive form for the Belgian club scoring four goals with two assists after eight matches played.



However, Vrancken speaking ahead of the game on Sunday confirmed the former Tema Youth star will be out of the game due to an injury.



"As far as Joseph Paintsil is concerned, he won't be absent for very long," Wouter Vrancken told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He indicates that it ions going well and the international break is coming. So that brings extra peace of mind.”



Having missed out of the Black Stars squad for the pre-World Cup friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month, Paintsil is expected to fight to earn a call up for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.



Paintsil's market value is estimated at 3.5 million euros.