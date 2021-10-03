Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana believes Rennes can do better

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana believes Rennes’ could have performed better

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana is not pleased with Rennes’ form because he believes they have the quality to do better.

After eight games in the Ligue 1, Rennes are 14th and three points separate them and the relegation zone.



They face a big test on Sunday against runaway leaders PSG, and ahead of the match, Sulemana has challenged Rennes to improve.



"I believe in this group and I think we can do better than what we are doing now. We have shown that we are capable of doing it," Sulemana said.

Sulemana joined Rennes in the summer and is already enjoying life at the club.



His form has been great with four goals in 11 games across all competitions.



The French club beat stiff competition from top European clubs including Ajax to sign the teenager for over 20 million euros.