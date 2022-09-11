Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scores superb first goal of the season

Stade Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has scored his first goal of the season, opening the scoring for Rennes against Auxerre.

Sulemana pounced on a loose ball, raced into the box, and curled the ball low into the net from the left wing.



After that, the attacker was denied a second as his goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Auxerre's defender.



Sulemana finished the week on a high note, having impressed in Rennes' Europa League victory over AEK Larnaca in midweek.

Rennes scored twice in a 2-1 win against the Cypriot club, with Sulemana assisting on both goals.



So far, the 20-year-old has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting on two others.



