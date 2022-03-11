Ghana winger Osman Bukari wants to play in England or Spain

Winger Osman Bukari

Ghana and Nantes winger Osman Bukari has reiterated his desire to play in England or Spain.

The 23-year-old who currently plies his trade for French Ligue 1 side has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign.



The speedy Ghanaian winger has featured 15 times in the French top-flight this season scoring just a goal in the process.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Osman Bukari expressed desire to play in the Premier League or La Liga.

“My target is to play in one of the top leagues especially England or Spain. We are hope to achieve this dream through hard work” he said.



The former Genk star is likely to return ahead of the Black Stars crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.