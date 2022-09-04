1
Ghana winger Samuel Owusu named in Team of the Week in Serbia

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Winger Samuel Owusu has been named in the Serbian topflight league Team of the Week.

The Black Stars winger inspired Cucaricki to victory over Mladost Lucani in midweek, scoring a stunner and providing an assist in the 3-1 victory.

Owusu's Man of the Match display earned him a place in the best eleven of the week.

The nimble-footed player has been in fine form since returning to Europe after a two-year spell in Saudi Arabia.

Owusu's form is expected to place him in contention for Otto Addo's team for the World Cup in Qatar.

He could make a return to the Black Stars for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this.

