Ghana winger Samuel Owusu named in Team of the Week in Serbia

Winger Samuel Owusu has been named in the Serbian topflight league Team of the Week.
The Black Stars winger inspired Cucaricki to victory over Mladost Lucani in midweek, scoring a stunner and providing an assist in the 3-1 victory.
Owusu's Man of the Match display earned him a place in the best eleven of the week.
The nimble-footed player has been in fine form since returning to Europe after a two-year spell in Saudi Arabia.
Owusu's form is expected to place him in contention for Otto Addo's team for the World Cup in Qatar.
He could make a return to the Black Stars for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this.
