Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu makes Stoke City debut in draw against Middlesbrough

Tariiiqui Scaled Tariqe Fosu

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger Tariqe Fosu played his first game for Stoke City in the English Championship against Middlesbrough. 

The Brentford loanee started and lasted 75 minutes as the Potters shared the spoils with Middlesbrough at the bet365 stadium.

Stoke City opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Jacob Brown following a period of dominance by the hosts.

But the visitors levelled with seven minutes to half time after Duncan Watmore met an Isaiah Jones pass.

Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka scored an own goal to give Middlesbrough the lead after the break, but D'Margio Wright-Phillips netted in injury to earn Stoke a point.

Tariqe Fosu joined Stoke City on a season long loan from Brentford as he hopes to get regular play time before the World Cup in Qatar.

Stoke City will welcome Sunderland in their next game, with Fosu eyeing another start in the English Championship.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
