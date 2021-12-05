Ghana wins Amputee AFCON trophy after hard-fought win against Liberia in final

A photo of the Ghana Amputee team

Ghana have been crowned champions of the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football as they beat Liberia in the final on Saturday, December 4.

The Black Challengers secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against West African neighbours.



Despite off-field issues including struggling for funds for the trip, the Black Challengers were by far the best side in the tournament staged in Tanzania.



They overcame Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria before a stunning performance saw them beat reigning world champions Angola in the semi-final.

The victory over Angola made them favourites against Liberia and they delivered despite the latter's strong effort.



14 years ago Ghana won the maiden edition, coincidentally they beat Liberia in the final.