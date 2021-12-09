Ghana wins bronze at IWF/Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Winnifred Ntumi won bronze

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Winnifred Ntumi, won bronze in the women’s 49kg bodyweight division at the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Winnifred had a good lift of 56kg and 59kg in her first and second attempt respectively in snatch but missed out on her third attempt of 61kg, making her best lift in snatch, 59kg.



In the clean and jerk event, Winnifred, had a good lift of 73kg, 74kg and 76kg in her first, second and third attempts respectively making her best clean and jerk, 76kg. She then made a total of 135kg, adding 2kg to her entry total of 132kg.

Although there are two championships going on concurrently, her medal was a Commonwealth Weightlifting medal. She missed out in the medal place for the IWF Championship.



Ghana’s next lifter, Sandra Mensimah Owusu would take her turn on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the women’s 55kg Group B.