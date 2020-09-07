Sports News

Ghana women’s national team players deserve equal pay as men - William Amamoo

William Amamoo

Former Ghana International William Amamoo says he will champion the course for female footballers in Ghana to be paid the same bonuses as their male counterparts in the national teams.

Brazil and England, are the two countries to have announced equal pay for men’s and women’s national football players.



Amamoo said, it is long overdue for female players especially in Ghana to be paid the same bonuses as their male counterparts and the move by Brazil and England Football Associations should be emulated by other Federations across the world.



He called on players of the Black Stars to join the course to fight for equal pay for their female counterparts in the women’s national teams.



“It is time we respect women’s football. This has been one of the course that I have been fighting for. The women and men’s game is the same and I am with the opinion that the bonuses should also the same”, he told Joe Debrah in an interview on Happy 98.9FM.

“It is about time we respect women football. There are times that we don’t even give them bonus.I support this course and we are going to fight for it for all players across the continent



“The men should also be part of this fight because here in Sweden the men are part of it. The Black Stars players must join this fight and they don’t have to selfish”.



“I am championing this course including some former players of the Black Queens and we are going to fight for equal pay for players in Ghana and Africa”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.