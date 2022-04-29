Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup - Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah qualifies Ghana for the World Cup

Ghana eliminated in round 16 of 2019 AFCON



GFA sack Kwesi Appiah after poor performance at 2014 World Cup



Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has said Ghana could have won the 2010 FIFA World Cup if he was at the helm of affairs.



He argued that, unlike the current squad, the 2010 Black Stars squad had a quality dept and was also consistent.



The former Asante Kotoko coach established his argument, adding that a team's quality determines the success of a coach.

“If I was the Coach of the 2010 squad now, maybe I can boldly say I am going to win the World Cup because that team had been there for about five or six years, so the consistency was there but it’s not like now. The quality of players you have at a particular time determines how much you can achieve as a Coach,” Coach Appiah told Betty Yawson on Untold Stories TV GH.



Milovan Rajevac was then the head coach of the Black Stars with Kwesi Appiah serving as an assistant.



Ghana was eliminated in the quarter-finals but achieved the feat of becoming the third African country to reach the last 8.



Kwesi Appiah was handed the job in 2012, and he steered Ghana to a third successive World Cup appearance in 2014, the first local coach to do so.

Unfortunately, he could not guide the team past the group stage but was the only coach to avoid defeat against eventual winner Germany.



The group stage elimination led to his sacking but was handed the role again in 2017 and got relieved in 2020 after overseeing Ghana's round 16 exit at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



