59
MenuSports
Twi News

Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup - Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah 3341414149021199516 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Appiah qualifies Ghana for the World Cup

Ghana eliminated in round 16 of 2019 AFCON

GFA sack Kwesi Appiah after poor performance at 2014 World Cup

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has said Ghana could have won the 2010 FIFA World Cup if he was at the helm of affairs.

He argued that, unlike the current squad, the 2010 Black Stars squad had a quality dept and was also consistent.

The former Asante Kotoko coach established his argument, adding that a team's quality determines the success of a coach.

“If I was the Coach of the 2010 squad now, maybe I can boldly say I am going to win the World Cup because that team had been there for about five or six years, so the consistency was there but it’s not like now. The quality of players you have at a particular time determines how much you can achieve as a Coach,” Coach Appiah told Betty Yawson on Untold Stories TV GH.

Milovan Rajevac was then the head coach of the Black Stars with Kwesi Appiah serving as an assistant.

Ghana was eliminated in the quarter-finals but achieved the feat of becoming the third African country to reach the last 8.

TWI NEWS

Kwesi Appiah was handed the job in 2012, and he steered Ghana to a third successive World Cup appearance in 2014, the first local coach to do so.

Unfortunately, he could not guide the team past the group stage but was the only coach to avoid defeat against eventual winner Germany.

The group stage elimination led to his sacking but was handed the role again in 2017 and got relieved in 2020 after overseeing Ghana's round 16 exit at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: