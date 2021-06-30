Ghana youngster Issah Abass joins Croatian club HNK Rijeka on loan from Mainz 05

Issah Abass

Croatian top-flight club HNK Rijeka have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Issah Abass on a season-long loan from German side FSV Mainz 05.

The 22-year-old forward completed the switch to Rijeka on Tuesday after passing medical.



Abass spent half of last season on loan at Dutch club FC Twente where he joined in January 2021 and went ahead to make eight appearances.



The Ghana U23 player moved from Slovakian side NK Olimpija to the German Bundesliga in August 2018 in a deal worth around €2 million.

Abass spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at FC Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie.



The former Asokwa Deportivo player becomes team mate of compatriot Prince Obeng Ampem who joined Rijeka few weeks ago.