GhanaWeb GPL team of the week: King Faisal FC

King Faisal FC

• King Faisal have ended Aduana Stars unbeaten run at home

• The ‘Insha Allah Boys’ beat Aduana Stars 3-1 on GPL matchday 2



• The Dormaa-based club had not lost a game in the GPL in five years before the match against King Faisal



King Faisal FC has been chosen as the Ghana Premier League team of the week by the GhanaWeb sports desk.



Accra Great Olympics, King Faisal, Dreams FC, Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko all had comfortable victories on matchday two of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



However, King Faisal’s 3-1 win over Aduana Stars at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II in Dormaa on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Striker Ibrahim Osman scored a brace as the ‘Insha Allah Boys’ ended the home invisibility of Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



Before the game against King Faisal, Aduana Stars have played 46 Premier League games at home without a defeat.



Their last defeat in the Ghana Premier League was against WA All-Stars (now Legon Cities) on Wednesday, September 14, 2016.



King Faisal now becomes the first team to have beaten Aduana Stars at home since the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.





