GhanaWeb GPL team of the week: King Faisal FC retains position

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal have won all their three games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season

The ‘Insha Allah Boys’ beat regional rivals Ashantigold 2-0 at home



King Faisal are matched with Asante Kotoko on the Ghana Premier League table



King Faisal FC have been named as the Ghana Premier League team of the week by the GhanaWeb Sports desk for the second consecutive time.



The Inshallah Boys were named the best team on matchday two of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League after securing a 3-1 win over Aduana Football Club.



King Fiasail’s win in Dormaa ended Aduana Football Club’s 46 home games unbeaten run, dating back to 2016.

Their 2-0 win over Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the ‘mini regional derby made the team choose them over Asante Kotoko, who secured a 1-0 away win over Bibiani Gold Stars FC.



King Faisal have made it three wins out of three, and according to the owner of the club, Alhaji Grusah, they will be challenging for the league title in the ongoing season.



The Kumasi-based club is tied on nine points on the Ghana Premier League table with their city rivals Asante Kotoko.



