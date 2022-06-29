GhanaWeb Polls: Who was the best player in the Ghana Premier League?

Yaw Annor, Frank Etougah, Augustine Okrah, Imoro Ibrahim

Ahead of the 2022 Ghana Football Awards scheduled for July 3, 2022, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the best players who excelled in this season’s Ghana football season.



Four players were nominated for this year’s awards gala which would take place at the Grand Arena in Accra.



Last year, Accra Hearts of Oak’s star midfielder Ibrahim Salifu who moved from Eleven Wonders was awarded the best home-based player [best player in the Ghana Premier League].



The player helped Hearts of Oak clinch a double winning the GPL and the FA Cup last season.



Unfortunately, he was ruled out of action for most of the season due to an injury at the start of the league.



Below are the nominees for this year's top player:

Augustine Okrah, Bechem United



After leaving Asante Kotoko following a torrid spell with the Porcupines, Okrah found his mojo back and had a good stint with Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



The attacking midfielder hit great form with the hunters as he scored 14 goals in the league campaign to help Bechem United finish 3rd in the league race.



His performance in the league was awarded a call-up to Ghana’s senior national team.



Okrah’s effort for the Hunters also helped them reach the finals of the MTN FA Cup where they lost to defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Frank Etouga, Asante Kotoko

The Cameroonian international took the Ghana Premier League by storm scoring a staggering 21 goals in his first season. Despite missing the first three matches of the season, Frank Etouga made amends by scoring some breathtaking goals.



One of his goals helped Asante Kotoko defeat their rivals Hearts of Oak in the league for the first time in a long while.



Although he was unable to become the league’s top scorer, Etouga succeeded in helping Asante Kotoko clinch the GPL title for the 24th time after attempting it in the past few seasons.



The striker helped Asante Kotoko win the league in a stylish manner with three goals to spare.



Imoro Ibrahim, Asante Kotoko



The left-back was one of the strong pillars in Asante Kotoko’s quest to win the Ghana Premier League.

Imoro Ibrahim enjoyed a standout campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight winning the assist king.



The full-back’s campaign for the Porcupine Warriors saw him score 2 goals and provided 8 assists in 27 appearances for the most successful Ghanaian club.



Yaw Annor, Ashanti Gold



The Ashanti Gold striker scored 22 goals in the Ghana Premier League to win the goal king award on the final day of the league.



Annor made a slow start to the season but picked up in the second half of the campaign to help Ashanti Gold finish the season strongly.



Yaw Annor was the 7th player with the most goals in 2022, according to a chart released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

