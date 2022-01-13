GhanaWeb takes AFCON coverage to The Cosmopolitan restaurant in Dzorwulu

GhanaWeb is partnering The Cosmopolitan by Eliza’s for the 2021 AFCON

GhanaWeb is stepping up its coverage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by taking its live commentary to The Cosmopolitan, a restaurant in Dzorwulu.



The restaurant which is known to be the favourite place of hangout for Accra’s working class and business executives, will host GhanaWeb’s sport team as they bring live audio and text commentary on the match between the Black Stars of Ghana and The Panthers of Gabon.



The team, led by the talented Joel Eshun, will bring to Ghanaians pictorial description of the actions as Arsenal duo Aubameyang and Thomas Partey battle it out for their countries.

With the Black Stars needing a win and Gabon eyeing a positive result to build on their strong start to the tournament, the game has been set up to be an exciting contest and GhanaWeb will ensure that its viewers and readers are kept abreast with the thrills and excitements of the match.



Fans who converge at The Cosmopolitan will have a chance of making their pre-match predictions as well as have their post-match analysis heard on GhanaWeb TV.



The Black Stars commenced the tournament with a defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.



Gabon on the other hand managed a slim victory over new boys Comoros Island.



GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2021 AFCON is sponsored by Ice Gold Mineral Water, Kenpong Football Academy and the The Cosmopolitan.