Ghanaian Charles Sagoe Jr signs first professional contract with Arsenal

Charles Sagoe Jr signing his contract

English-born Ghanaian forward Charles Sagoe Jr has signed his first professional contract with Premier League side Arsenal.

The 17-year-old versatile attacking midfielder joined Arsenal from Fulham in July 2015 and has consistently been an attacking threat through the age groups since joining us at age eleven.



Sagoe Jr made an instant impact when he came off the bench to score a 92nd-minute winner in Arsenal's 4-3 victory over Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage last season.



He played 29 games in all competitions last season scoring ten goals and picking up three assists.

“It’s an amazing feeling to sign my first professional contract with Arsenal Football Club,” Charles Jr told Arsenal Media.



“I see the project that Mikel Arteta and Per Mertesacker are doing, how they’re developing young players and I want to be a part of it.”



The London giants have congratulated Sagoe Jr on signing his first professional contract and look forward to seeing him continue his development.