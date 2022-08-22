0
Ghanaian Chelsea fans trolled on social media after 3-0 defeat to Leeds

Chelsea Defeat FasWVJ8WAAAxCfV Chelsea lost by 3-0

Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Chelsea fans were reduced to a laughing stock after their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in their game on Sunday.

Leeds continued their unbeaten start to the season as they secured a famous win over Chelsea.

Brenden Aaronson scored the opener when he chanced upon Edouard Mendy’s miscalculated back-pass.

Rodrigo later doubled the lead in the first half before Jack Harrison's delivery summed it up for the Whites.

With minutes to end the game, Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off after his second bookable offence to sum up what has been a nightmare for Thomas Tuchel’s blue army.

Following the defeat, Chelsea were mocked on social media for losing to Leeds after spending more than £170m on players over the summer.

