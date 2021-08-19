Ghanaian FIFA referees undergo annual medical and fitness test

The Medical test will take place at Sunshine Healthcare

In line with FIFA refereeing requirements, Ghanaian FIFA referees and referee assistants have begun their medical examination and fitness tests.

FIFA Referees, Assistant Referees, and potential FIFA referees from member associations go through this process annually.



The Medical test will take place at Sunshine Healthcare and at 37 Military Hospital.

The Referees will later undergo a rigorous FIFA fitness test at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



The Final Report will be forwarded to FIFA and CAF thereafter.