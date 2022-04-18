Ghanaian Inaki Williams' extends incredible La Liga streak to six years

Spanish born- Ghanaian, Inaki Williams

Ghanaian Inaki Williams continued his incredible run in the Spanish LaLiga on Sunday when he featured for Athletic Bilbao against Celta Vigo.

Williams has now gone six years without missing a league game, which is incredible considering he has broken the record and is setting a new one.



He last didn’t play in a league game for Bilbao in April 2016 against Malaga due to a thigh injury.



Williams has appeared in 227 LaLiga games in a row, starting 189 of them.

In October of last year, Williams broke the record for the most consecutive LaLiga matches played, which was previously held by Juanan Larranaga, who appeared in 202 consecutive games.



Since his debut in December 2014, Williams has made 333 appearances for Bilbao. During that time, Williams has scored 74 goals and assisted 44 others.



