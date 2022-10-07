0
Ghanaian Keenan Appiah-Forson trains with West Ham United first team

Keenan Appiah Forson E1645091415942.jpeg Keenan Appiah-Forson

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson has begun training with West Ham United first team following manager David Moyes invite.

The 20-year-old has been training with the clubs first team ahead of the Europa Conference league clash against Anderlecht in Belgium.

Appiah-Forson has been instrumental for the U-21 team this season, featuring in all nine Premier League 2 games.

His outstanding display with the U-21 team caught the eye of the first team trainer and has therefore been called to train with the senior team.

The youngster recently signed a professional contract with West Ham but is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers.

He could make his debut for the first team appearance in the Conference League.

“Keenan’s small but he’s such a tough boy. He’s similar to N’Golo Kante in terms of his work ethic because he’s so difficult to mark. Keenan has a lot of potential and it’s great that young players are getting an opportunity at West Ham under David Moyes. Keenan could be next," said former U21 manager, Terry Westley.

Source: footballghana.com
