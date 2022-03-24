Ghanaian MPs rally support for Black Stars ahead of Nigeria clash on Friday

Parliament of Ghana

Members of Parliament in Ghana have rallied for support for the national team ahead of the clash against Nigeria.

The Ghana national team nicknamed the Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles on Friday in the first of a two-legged tie in the playoff of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Mark called on all MPs in the house to come together and push the national team to overcome the opponent.



“We all love the Black Stars. We want to see them succeed but we often get disappointed. We the politicians, in our commentary, sometimes make it partisan. This is about football, it’s not an NDC, NPP matter. Let us wish them well,” he said.



On his part, MP for Talensi Benson Tongo Baba expressed optimism in the chances of Ghana cruising past Nigeria to book qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“If we go on statistics, Ghana stands tall over Nigeria. I believe that riding on this, we should all come together to support the Black Stars. This House also has a responsibility apart from probing what went wrong.

“We should take initiative and send a special message to the Black Stars as representatives to the people so that they will be aware of the fact that all of us, as one body, fully support them to emerge victorious in the match in Kumasi and subsequently Abuja,” the Talensi MP noted.



The first leg of the meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT and will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



