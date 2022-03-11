Ghanaian Myron Boadu in action as Monaco suffer Europa League defeat

Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer Myron Boadu

Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer Myron Boadu drew blank for Monaco who were beaten 2-0 by Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.

The striker made a brief cameo in the first leg meeting in Portugal with the French club needing a comeback in the second leg to progress to the next stage of the competition.



Boadu was introduced 13 minutes from time as Monaco sought to find an away goal but the Netherlands international had no impact.



It was Boadu’s second appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for almost two months.

Boadu is finding life difficult in France. He arrived with high expectations having excelled greatly in the Dutch top-flight.



However, the 21-year-old has only managed two goals in 30 appearances, making him unpopular among the fans.



Monaco paid a reported 17 million euros to sign him from AZ Alkmaar before the start of the campaign.