Ghanaian Nico Williams debuts for Spain in Nations League defeat

Spanish-born Ghanaian Nico Williams makes Spain debut

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, has played his first match for Spain.

The young forward made a second-half appearance in the 2010 World Cup champions’ UEFA Nations League defeat to Switzerland on Saturday.



Manuel Akanji gave the away side a surprising lead in the 21st minute. Barcelona defender Jordi Alba equalised in the 55th minute but three minutes later the Swiss scored again through Breel Embolo.



Five minutes after Embolo’s goal, Nico was introduced. The Athletic Club replaced Pablo Sarabia. Nico lasted over 30 minutes and was pleased.



“It's the biggest jump of my career. I am grateful to the mister for the trust and you have to go to Portugal. He has asked me to do what I do at Athletic, to face and do one on one,” Williams said.

On Friday, Inaki Williams made his Ghana debut in their 3-0 defeat against Brazil.



The Ghana Football Association after managing to get Inaki Williams, pushed to secure Nico Williams but the youngster has opted for Spain.



He’s determined to make Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.