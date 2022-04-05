0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian Patrick Joosten registers assist for Cambuur in Eredivisie

Jost (1) Patrick Joosten And His FC Utrecht Teammates Patrick Joosten, Ghanaian winger

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Patrick Joosten provided an artistic assist in SC Cambuur's 2-1 defeat to NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch top-flight this past weekend.

Congolese forward Jonathan Okita gave NEC the lead in the second minute, but Mitchell Paulissen equalised in the 11th minute following a wonderful pass from Joosten.

Cambuur were the superior team, but they couldn't find a goal to take the lead, and NEC punished them in the 77th minute when Javier Vet scored with a spectacular long-range effort.

Joosten is on loan from Groningen and has played 20 games this season.

He has scored one goal and assisted two.

Joosten was born in Nijmegen to a Ghanaian father and Dutch mother.

The 25-year-old is a former Netherlands youth international.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split