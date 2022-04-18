0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Tekpetey clinches league title as Elisha Owusu wins Belgian Cup

WhatsApp Image 2021 07 26 At 9 Ghana International Bernard Tekpetey.jpeg Bernard Tekpetey celebrating goal with teammates

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues comprises a detailed compilation of how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Below is the list

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 81 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Tottenham

Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute for Southampton in their 1-0 win over

Arsenal

Thomas Partey missed the game due to an injury

Tariq Fosu was an unused substitute for Brentford in their 2-1 defeat to Watford

Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United

In League One, Hiram Boateng lasted 34 minutes in the game for MK Dons against Sheffield Wednesday

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Fiorentina against Venezia which ended in a 1-0 win

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted 55 minutes in the game for Mallorca in their 3-0 defeat to Elche

Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 win over Ath. Bilbao

In Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng warmed the bench in Real Oviedo 1-0 win over Gijon

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kevin Prince Boateng saw 68 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 win over Augsburg

Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim against Greuther Furth

Braydon Marvin Manu saw 63 minutes of action for Darmstadt as they lost 5-2 against Schalke

In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh missed St.Pauli’s game against Sandhausen due to injury

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played the full throttle for Holstein Kiel against Dynamo Dresden which ended in a goalless draw

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Metz

Osman Bukari came on as a substitute to play five minutes for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Angers

Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw againt Troyes

Majeed Waris missed the game due to injury

Gideon Mensah was in action for Bordeaux in their 6-1 defeat to Lyon

In Ligue II, Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Caen

Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes against Le Havre which they lost by a lone goal

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 3-0 defeat to KF Tirana

Randy Dwumfour saw 75 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against Partizani which ended in a draw

Reuben Acquah played 58 minutes of action for Teuta in their 1-1 draw against Vllaznia

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Hartberg in their 2-1 defeat to Admira

BELGIUM

Elisha Owusu has won the Belgian Cup with KAA Gent after seeing off RSC Anderlecht in the final on Monday afternoon.

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv against Cherno More which they won by a lone goal

Bernard Tekpetey scored a brace for Ludogorets in their 4-1 win over Slavia Sofia

CROATIA

Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem were both in action for Rijeka in their 2-1 defeat to Lok.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to Ol. Nicosia

Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Ol. Nicosia

Kingsley Sarfo saw 78 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-1 win over Aris

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yussif played the full throttle for Paide in their 2-1 win over Narva

David Addy was on the bench for Tammeka in their 1-1 draw against Kalju

FINLAND

Eric Oteng saw 90 minutes of action for Ilves in their 2-2 draw against AC Oulu

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 1-0 win over Sakhnin

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgris against Suduva

MALAYSIA

Kossi Adetu was in action for Negeri Sembilian in their 3-1 win over Petaling Jaya CFC

Emmanuel Oti scored for Melaka United in their 2-1 win over Sri Pahang

MALTA

Isaac Ntow was in action for Hamrun in their 2-1 defeat to Hibernians

PORTUGAL

In the Liga Portugal, Richard Ofori saw 57 minutes of action for Vizela in their 1-0 defeat to Belenenses

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Pohronie

Sharani Zuberu came on as a substitute to help Dun. Streda record a 2-0 win over Zilina

Richmond Owusu played the full throttle for Zilina

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune as they were defeated 1-0 by TS Galaxy

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo played 16 minutes of action for Elfsborg in their 4-1 win over Varnamo

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg

Ibrahim Sadiq saw 12 minutes of action for Hacken as they lost 2-0 to Goteborg

Joseph Amoako was on the bench for Helsingborg against Sirius

Abdul Halik Hudu register an assist for Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win over Landskrona

Lawson Sabah made a brief appearance for Eskilstuna

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayaspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor

Isaac Cofie played 64 minutes in the game for Sivasspor

In Lig 1, Mahatma Otoo saw 66 minutes of action for Balikesirspor in their 1-1 draw against Menemenspor

Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Adanaspor AS against Ankaragucu

USA

Isaac Atanga was on the bench in FC Cincinnati game against Atlanta United

Emmanuel Twumasi played 90 minutes for FC Dallas against New York Red Bulls which ended goalless

Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 defeat to Orlando City

Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 2-1 win over Charlotte

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte

Lalas Abubakar played 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 defeat to Minnesota United

Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku both featured in the game for Los Angeles in their 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

In USL Championship, Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC against Hartford Athletic

Elvis Amoh was in action for Colorado Springs in their 2-1 defeat to Memphis

Mohammed Abu lasted 78 minutes for San Antonio FC in their 1-0 win over El Paso

Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench for San Antonio

Richmond Antwi was on the bench for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win over New Mexico

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: