Ghanaian Players Abroad: Tekpetey clinches league title as Elisha Owusu wins Belgian Cup

The Performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues comprises a detailed compilation of how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Below is the list
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 81 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Tottenham
Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute for Southampton in their 1-0 win over
Arsenal
Thomas Partey missed the game due to an injury
Tariq Fosu was an unused substitute for Brentford in their 2-1 defeat to Watford
Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City as they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United
In League One, Hiram Boateng lasted 34 minutes in the game for MK Dons against Sheffield Wednesday
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Fiorentina against Venezia which ended in a 1-0 win
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted 55 minutes in the game for Mallorca in their 3-0 defeat to Elche
Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 win over Ath. Bilbao
In Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng warmed the bench in Real Oviedo 1-0 win over Gijon
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kevin Prince Boateng saw 68 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 win over Augsburg
Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim against Greuther Furth
Braydon Marvin Manu saw 63 minutes of action for Darmstadt as they lost 5-2 against Schalke
In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh missed St.Pauli’s game against Sandhausen due to injury
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played the full throttle for Holstein Kiel against Dynamo Dresden which ended in a goalless draw
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Metz
Osman Bukari came on as a substitute to play five minutes for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Angers
Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw againt Troyes
Majeed Waris missed the game due to injury
Gideon Mensah was in action for Bordeaux in their 6-1 defeat to Lyon
In Ligue II, Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Caen
Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes against Le Havre which they lost by a lone goal
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 3-0 defeat to KF Tirana
Randy Dwumfour saw 75 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against Partizani which ended in a draw
Reuben Acquah played 58 minutes of action for Teuta in their 1-1 draw against Vllaznia
AUSTRIA
Seth Paintsil came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Hartberg in their 2-1 defeat to Admira
BELGIUM
Elisha Owusu has won the Belgian Cup with KAA Gent after seeing off RSC Anderlecht in the final on Monday afternoon.
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv against Cherno More which they won by a lone goal
Bernard Tekpetey scored a brace for Ludogorets in their 4-1 win over Slavia Sofia
CROATIA
Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem were both in action for Rijeka in their 2-1 defeat to Lok.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to Ol. Nicosia
Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Ol. Nicosia
Kingsley Sarfo saw 78 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-1 win over Aris
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yussif played the full throttle for Paide in their 2-1 win over Narva
David Addy was on the bench for Tammeka in their 1-1 draw against Kalju
FINLAND
Eric Oteng saw 90 minutes of action for Ilves in their 2-2 draw against AC Oulu
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 1-0 win over Sakhnin
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgris against Suduva
MALAYSIA
Kossi Adetu was in action for Negeri Sembilian in their 3-1 win over Petaling Jaya CFC
Emmanuel Oti scored for Melaka United in their 2-1 win over Sri Pahang
MALTA
Isaac Ntow was in action for Hamrun in their 2-1 defeat to Hibernians
PORTUGAL
In the Liga Portugal, Richard Ofori saw 57 minutes of action for Vizela in their 1-0 defeat to Belenenses
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Pohronie
Sharani Zuberu came on as a substitute to help Dun. Streda record a 2-0 win over Zilina
Richmond Owusu played the full throttle for Zilina
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune as they were defeated 1-0 by TS Galaxy
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo played 16 minutes of action for Elfsborg in their 4-1 win over Varnamo
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg
Ibrahim Sadiq saw 12 minutes of action for Hacken as they lost 2-0 to Goteborg
Joseph Amoako was on the bench for Helsingborg against Sirius
Abdul Halik Hudu register an assist for Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win over Landskrona
Lawson Sabah made a brief appearance for Eskilstuna
TURKEY
Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayaspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor
Isaac Cofie played 64 minutes in the game for Sivasspor
In Lig 1, Mahatma Otoo saw 66 minutes of action for Balikesirspor in their 1-1 draw against Menemenspor
Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Adanaspor AS against Ankaragucu
USA
Isaac Atanga was on the bench in FC Cincinnati game against Atlanta United
Emmanuel Twumasi played 90 minutes for FC Dallas against New York Red Bulls which ended goalless
Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 defeat to Orlando City
Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 2-1 win over Charlotte
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte
Lalas Abubakar played 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 defeat to Minnesota United
Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku both featured in the game for Los Angeles in their 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City
In USL Championship, Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC against Hartford Athletic
Elvis Amoh was in action for Colorado Springs in their 2-1 defeat to Memphis
Mohammed Abu lasted 78 minutes for San Antonio FC in their 1-0 win over El Paso
Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench for San Antonio
Richmond Antwi was on the bench for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win over New Mexico
