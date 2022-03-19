Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up

Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has earned another invitation to play for the England U-21 team despite Ghana’s keen interest in the English-born right-back.

He has been called up for this month’s two EURO qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.



The latest call-up marks a return having been out of the team for a long period because of injury problems.



Lamptey is expected to honour the invitation as he sees it as an opportunity to impress Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate who keeps an eye on U-21 games.



The Ghanaian’s mind appears to be made up as he wants to play for England despite attempts by the Ghana Football Association to get him to play for the Black Stars.



Lamptey was born in Hillingdon to Ghanaian parents who refuse to influence their son’s decision regarding his international allegiance.

The former Chelsea defender is definitely a long-term target for England but Ghana remain optimistic. In Ghana, they believe that securing qualification to the World Cup in Qatar can be used to lure Lamptey.



He may not make England’s squad for the tournament but should he avail himself for Ghana when qualification is secured, there is a greater possibility that he would be invited.



Brighton manager Graham Potter recently hailed the youngster, saying he makes life easy for him.



“It’s about using his attributes as well as we can be based on the game we want to play,” Potter explained. “Sometimes we have used him high up and sometimes he’s one of the highest up the pitch – I think of the Chelsea game where we’ve used him as a wing-back that’s very pushed on and attacking the backline.



“Ultimately Tariq needs to be doing that, threatening the opposition defenders as much as he can. Sometimes he can do that from right-back or right wing-back or a little bit higher.

“But the fact that he’s so open-minded and so ready to help the team makes it easy for me. It’s about finding the right solution for him.”



Lamptey has made 20 Premier League appearances so far this season despite starting the campaign with a hamstring injury.



He made his first appearance in the 8th week.



Lamptey has stood out this term with his adaptability and willingness to play in different positions being a real positive for Potter this.



He has been utilised in every position on the right flank, with his blistering pace getting Albion supporters off their seats.