Ghanaian athletes lauded for sterling performance ahead of international games

Ghanaian Athlete Benjamin Azamati

Source: GNA

The Executive Board of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has acknowledged the significant performance of Ghanaian athletes who have since the beginning of the season put up splendid feats in preparation for various international games.

The events include the 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth that is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.



Others are the 13th African Games, which is expected to be held in three cities in 2023, as well as the 2024 Summer Olympics.]



“The GAA particularly hails the record-breaking and blazing feat of Benjamin Azamati (100m - 9.90 secs), Joseph Amoah (Indoor 200m-20.57 secs), Alex Amankwah (Indoor 800m-1:46.47 mins), Yakubu Ibrahim (Indoor 60m hurdles-7.84 secs), and Abigail Kwarteng (Indoor High Jump 1.83m), who set new national records in 2022,” a statement signed by the GAA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bawah Fuseini, noted.

The statement also lauded Jacqueline Pokuaah, Deborah Acquah, Jeff Hammond, Latifah Ali and all home-based athletes who had demonstrated enthusiasm in Zone I, II and III competitions organised by the GAA.



It cited the dedication of the athletes to their chosen sport, adding that: “Your steady improvement has seen you set remarkably new national records, making you household names and influenced the athletics brand”.



The statement encouraged the athletes and their respective coaches to keep working hard since their performances were paying off as shown by the results.