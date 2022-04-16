Ghanaian attacker Antoine Semenyo sets up goal to help Bristol City defeat Stoke

Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian international, Antoine Semenyo assisted a goal on Friday evening to help his Bristol City outfit to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Stoke City.

The talented youngster started for his team today when the side locked horns with the matchday 42 opponent of the English Championship.



In a tough game that ensued between the two teams, neither side could get on the scoresheet before the break.



After recess, the Ghanaian attacker and his teammates pushed in their quest to stun the hosts.

Fortunately, the efforts of the team paid off in the 84th minute, Jay Dasilva equalised with a fine effort after he was assisted by Antoine Semenyo.



Despite the pressure from Stoke City, Bristol held on to win by a goal to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.



This season, Antoine Semenyo has made 27 appearances in the English Championship. He has scored six goals and provided nine assists.