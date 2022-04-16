0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian attacker Antoine Semenyo sets up goal to help Bristol City defeat Stoke

Z5LktkpTURBXy8wMTA4ZTAwN2E4YzkzMWQ3YTc1ZWQ1NTBlMTU3ZTkxYi5qcGeSlQN9AM0Hns0ESZMFzQKAzQFA Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Antoine Semenyo assisted a goal on Friday evening to help his Bristol City outfit to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Stoke City.

The talented youngster started for his team today when the side locked horns with the matchday 42 opponent of the English Championship.

In a tough game that ensued between the two teams, neither side could get on the scoresheet before the break.

After recess, the Ghanaian attacker and his teammates pushed in their quest to stun the hosts.

Fortunately, the efforts of the team paid off in the 84th minute, Jay Dasilva equalised with a fine effort after he was assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

Despite the pressure from Stoke City, Bristol held on to win by a goal to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.

This season, Antoine Semenyo has made 27 appearances in the English Championship. He has scored six goals and provided nine assists.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case