Ghanaian attacker Clifford Aboagye close to sealing Xolos de Tijuana move

Clifford Aboagye is heading to Mexico

Former Ghana U-20 captain, Clifford Aboagye is close to sealing a deal to become a new player of Mexican outfit Xolos de Tijuana.

The attacking midfielder has since 2017 played all his football in the Mexican top-flight league where he has established himself as one of the most dangerous players in the position he plays.



The now free agent last played for Club Puebla in 2021 but had to leave after the expiration of his current.



This week, your most trusted online Ghanaian football portal has learned that Clifford Aboagye is training with Xolos de Tijuana.

The Mexican club is determined to secure the services of the talented attacker and a deal is said to be on the cards in the next few days.



"Clifford Aboagye who has recently ended his contract with Puebla is training in Tijuana. Remember that teams can still register two free agents before March 9,” said Brenda Alvarado through Fox Sports.



Clifford Aboagye, 27, when signed will be expected to play a key role for Xolos de Tijuana during the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.