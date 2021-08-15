Ghanaian attacker Francis Narh scores 6th league goal for Slavia Mozyr against Vitebsk

Francis Narh, a former Ghana U-20 international

Francis Narh, a former Ghana U-20 international, scored his sixth league goal of the season for Slavia Mozyr in the Belarusian Premier League away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The former Club Africain player was on the away team for the whole game as they drew 2-2 on the road against FK Vitebsk in their 18th encounter of the 2021 season.



Narh netted a fantastic goal inside 33 minutes to give his club a 1-0 lead at halftime. It was his 6th league goal of the season in the Belarusian Premier League.



The home team scored twice in a 10-minute span in the second half to turn the game around before the final 25 minutes.

When Vladislav Zhuk scored 18 minutes from time, Mozyr equalised to steal a point at the end of the 90 minutes.



In 18 games for Slavia Mozyr in the Belarusian Premier League this season, the 27-year-old versatile attacker has six goals and one assist.



Francis Narh joined Slavia Mozyr in 2019 on a free transfer from Turkish club Kardemir Karabukspor