Ghanaian attacker Kingsley Sarfo seals move to Apoel Nicosia

Kingsley Sarfo

Cypriot giants, Apoel Nicosia have completed the signing of Ghanaian attacker Kingsley Sarfo.

The top-flight club has been chasing the signature of the exciting attacking midfielder for weeks and has finally managed to secure his signing.



However, it is just a short loan spell until the end of the ongoing 2021/22 football season.



Afterward, they will have the chance to permanently sign Kingsley Sarfo from Olympiakos Nicosia.



“The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the conclusion of an agreement with Olympiakos Nicosia for the loan of the football player Kingsley Sarfo, until the end of the football season 2021-2022.

“The footballer will be directly integrated in the trainings of our team.



“We welcome Kingsley to the biggest team in Cyprus and wish him to celebrate titles with the blue and yellow shield on his chest,” a statement from Apoel said on Thursday evening.



At his new club, Kingsley Sarfo has been handed the number 44 jersey. He is regarded as a quality player and will be given a big role to play at Apoel.