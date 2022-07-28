Ghanaian attacker Mathew Cudjoe earns praise from Dundee Utd teammate Steven Fletcher

Ghanaian youngster, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian youngster, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has been praised by Dundee United teammate Steven Fletcher.

The talented attacker in pre-season has displayed outstanding form and is pushing to command a role in the starting eleven of his team.



Last Saturday, Mathew Cudjoe was in action for Dundee United when the team played against English side Fleetwood Town.



In the 80 minutes he played, the former Asante Kotoko forward was a joy to watch and attracted applause from the watching crowd in the stands.



Speaking on the player, his teammate and striker Steven Fletcher says he has been impressed.



“You can see the talent and quality he has. You never know what he is going to do and he can turn very little into something good.

“If he can do that for us, then fantastic,” the veteran defender said.



Steven Fletcher continued, “The fans love him as well, so that’s always a really good thing to have in your corner.



“He listens, too. I’ve spoken to his a few times after training, during sessions, and even during the game against Fleetwood; just telling him little things he can do.



“It’s not always just about him taking people on, he can create space for other people and he’s been doing that really well.”