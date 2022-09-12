0
Ghanaian attacker Nico Williams on target for Athletic Bilbao in 4-1 mauling of Elche

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Spain-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to help the team to thrash Elche 4-1 in the Spanish La Loga.

The talented youngster started for his team today when the side played as a guest to the matchday 5 opponent of the ongoing league campaign.

Just nine minutes into the first half, Athletic Bilbao took the lead through an own goal from Nicolas Mercau.

Four minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead when Oihan Sancet also equalized with a fine effort.

Later in the 22nd minute of the contest, Nico Williams displayed his quality in attack when he dribbled his opponent before firing an unstoppable shot to increase the lead for Athletic Bilbao.

A minutes before halftime, Alex Berenguer also scored to give the visitors a 4-0 lead to take into the break.

Although Ezequiel Ponce would net a consolation goal for Elche in the second half, it was not enough as Athletic Bilbao cruised to a 4-1 win to bag the maximum three points.





