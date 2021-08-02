Ghanaian attacker Patrick Kpozo on target for Ostersunds in draw against Hammarby IF

Ghanaian international, Patrick Kpozo

Ghanaian international, Patrick Kpozo was on target on Sunday afternoon to help his Ostersunds outfit to earn a 1-1 draw against Hammarby IF in the in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The two top-flight clubs today locked horns in a matchday 13 fixture of the ongoing 2021 campaign.



Having started the game for the home team, Patrick Kpozo equalized in the 38th minute with a fine strike to shoot Ostersunds into the lead.



Although the team held on and went into the break with the lead, Hammarby IF came in strong in the second half to restore parity.

A goal from Astrit Selmani in the 68th minute forced the game to end in a 1-1 stalemate as both teams settled for one point apiece.



On the matchday, Ghana striker David Accam also featured for Hammarby IF and made an impact to ensure the team avoided defeat at the end of the contest.